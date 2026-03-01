Travis Barker's ex launches scathing attack against Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler critiques Kourtney Kardashian, her family and more

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler slammed Kourtney Kardashian for her parenting style, her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, as well as the family that she comes from.

The 50-year-old media personality discussed that the co-parenting relationship between her and Kourtney is non-existent because “I don’t think those women have those conversations with anybody,” referring to the Kardashians.

Speaking of the reality star’s role as a stepmom to her kids, Shanna said, “At one point in time, I felt it wasn’t respectful. At certain times, I felt, ‘Wow, if I had your kids, I wouldn’t be doing some of the s–t you’re doing with my kids,'” during an explosive interview at Brittany Cartwright’s podcast When Reality Hits.

The Meet the Barkers star alleged that some “lines were crossed” which they have moved on from now but it did happen.

Shanna shares son Landon, 22, and daughter Alabama, 20, with Travis whom she married in 2004 and divorced in 2008.

Whereas Kourtney is mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as her infant Rocky with Travis, and all of them are part of one family now along with Shanna’s children.

During her podcast interview, the Miss USA winner acknowledged that, saying, “That’s their family now. Whether I like it or not. He married into that family. That is their stepmother. Her children are their stepbrothers and sisters. It really has nothing to do with me.”

Amid all the controversy, Kourtney has kept the focus on her life and continued sharing bits and bobs on social media.