Shia LaBeouf battles addiction amid public and legal pressure

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been ordered to go to rehab after getting arrested on February 17 during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.



He was involved in a fight with two men and reportedly used homophobic slurs, according to Page Six.

He now faces three misdemeanor battery charges.

At a recent court hearing, Judge Simone Levine said she was not sure LaBeouf is serious about his alcohol problems.

She, however, denied his request to travel to Rome and set a $100,000 bond. He must also take drug tests and enter rehab.

Sources say the punishment could let him do rehab online, as they described LaBeouf as someone who can act like he is serious about recovery, even though he does not believe he has an addiction.

In a recent interview, he said his behaviour was because of a “small man complex” and not alcohol.

He added, “It’s not nice to hurt people ever. People got hurt. I got to deal with that.”

LaBeouf separated from his wife Mia Goth last year, and sources say she wants him to get help.

Friends warn that his drinking could lead to serious problems, as his Hollywood future is uncertain and he returns to court on March 19.