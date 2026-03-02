Zendaya, Tom Holland steal spotlight with hilarious Amy Pascal tribute

At the 2026 Producers Guild Awards, Zendaya surprised the audience with a funny tribute that quickly became the highlight of the night.

The actress appeared in a special video where she playfully imitated famous Hollywood producer Amy Pascal.

Standing beside her was fiancé Tom Holland, who joined in and added to the fun.

The clip was shown during the ceremony where Pascal received the prestigious David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

In the video, Zendaya copied Pascal’s speaking style in an exaggerated way.

She, however, used bold hand movements, dramatic pauses and sharp timing that made the crowd laugh.

Holland stayed by her side, reacting warmly and helping the moment feel natural and sweet.

Pascal is known for producing major films, including several Spider Man projects starring both Zendaya and Holland.

The tribute reflected not only her huge impact on the film world but also her close bond with the stars.

Soon after the video played, social media lit up with praise, with many fans admiring Zendaya’s comic timing, while others loved seeing the couple share such a fun and relaxed moment together.