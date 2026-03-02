Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson fuel flames of One Direction reunion rumours

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson release key hint for One Direction reunion

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have seemingly dropped a telling hint at something One Direction-related cooking behind-the-scenes amid longstanding speculations of a band reunion.

Styles, 32, and Tomlinson, 34, both of whom have made their comeback to music in 2026 with Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally, and How Did I Get Here releases this year, were spotted at the Soho House BRITs afterparty together.

The One Direction alums seemed to be seated next to each other and fans of the band went into a frenzy immediately after the pictures were posted.

The pictures taken inside the venue did not show the faces of Tomlinson and Styles but fans recognised them through their profiles.

After the initial reaction of absolute frenzy, social media sleuths got their detective hats on and began theorising about something definitely being in works at the moment.

Fans on X noted that the venue, known for its privacy and no-phones policy, posted the pictures themselves which meant they were meant to be seen, and thus indicate something.

Secondly, the snaps were revealed only a day after Styles' album ads were spread out across different cities featuring a Netflix logo. Several Directioners linked the logo to a documentary about the band of some such.

As a fan joked, a One Direction reunion is "the industry's worst kept secret."

However, the secret is not revealed yet as the official sources have not confirmed or denied the rumours.