Will there be an Ozzy Osbourne biopic? Wife Sharon reveals

Sharon Osbourne reveals plans for Ozzy Osbourne biopic

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she wants to bring her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's life story to the big screen, confirming plans for a biopic about the rock legend who died last year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at Sony Music's BRITs 2026 afterparty, Sharon said, "I want to bring Ozzy's life story to the big screen, he lived a very fascinating life. I think that would be great."

It was a rare moment of forward-looking optimism from a woman who has spent the months since Ozzy's death navigating profound grief while keeping his legacy front and centre.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away in July last year at the age of 76, just two weeks after his farewell concert in Birmingham, a city he remained fiercely proud of throughout his life.

Sharon, who was by his side for 47 years, spoke candidly about how she has found her footing since losing him.

"Over the last few months I told myself how blessed I was to have him in my life and to have it so long with him," she said.

"Some people lose their love of their life after a few years, but I had him for 47 years. It's like, come on, get yourself together."

The BRITs 2026 ceremony itself was a deeply emotional evening for the Osbourne family.

Ozzy was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, with Sharon and daughter Kelly, 41, taking to the stage to accept it on his behalf.

In her speech, Sharon described her husband as "the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet" before addressing the crowd directly.

"I'm honoured to accept this award from my gorgeous husband, this Lifetime Achievement Award. God knows, I wish he was here to accept it himself."

She spoke of his roots with evident pride.

"He came from a small working class neighbourhood in Birmingham. We spent most of our lives touring the world. But Ozzy's heart never left England. Wherever we were in the world, he was always proud to be that working class Brummie, and he never let anyone forget it."

Kelly then took the microphone to add simply: "Thank you for loving my father as much as we do."

The tribute didn't end there.

Robbie Williams delivered a performance in Ozzy's memory alongside members of Black Sabbath, which clearly moved Sharon deeply.

"It was just touching to have Ozzy's friends to sing for him," she said. "Robbie and Zack were his true best friends. Robbie was a true shapeshifter on stage."