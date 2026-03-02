Kelly Osbourne slams body critics amid ‘hardest time' in ‘life'

Kelly Osbourne has hit back at online critics who commented on her appearance at the Brit Awards, where she and her mother Sharon accepted a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her father Ozzy Osbourne.

She told those attacking her that she is "going through the hardest time" of her life.

Taking to her Instagram story following the Saturday night ceremony, Osbourne was direct and emotional in her response.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something," she wrote.

"Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character."

She followed that with an equally firm message.

"I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!"

Ozzy Osbourne died on 22nd July 2025 at the age of 76, just two weeks after his farewell concert in Birmingham.

At the Brits, both Kelly and Sharon took to the stage to receive the award on his behalf.

Following Ozzy's death, Kelly had spoken openly about the unpredictable nature of grief, describing it as a "strange thing" that "sneaks up on you in waves."

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "I will not be ok for a while, but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."