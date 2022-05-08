 
Showbiz
Sunday May 08 2022
Coke Studio 14 'Pasoori' sets record with more than 100m views on YouTube

Sunday May 08, 2022

Coke Studio Season 14 track Pasoori’s groovy tunes are making waves across the globe.

The song, beautifully sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has reached a new milestone after hitting 100 million views on YouTube.

The Punjabi lyrical composition has glued audiences at home and abroad as well and still, is continuing to achieve new heights of success.

Music producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan aka Xulfi took to his social media handle and thanked fans for showering the song with much praise and love.


On Instagram, Xulfi wrote, “Thank you dosto! Thank you for listening, sharing, singing, enjoying and dancing on Pasoori. Your love has made every milestone possible. Dil se shukriya”

Singers Ali and Shae also turned to their Instagram Stories and celebrated the marvelous achievement of their hit song.

Pasoori hit the Spotify global charts weeks ago & was in top 20 on Singapore Spotify.

Enjoy the song here.



