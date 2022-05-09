 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first glimpse of their baby

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas delighted their millions of fans with the first glimpse of their daughter Malti Marie on Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the couple posted the first glimpse of their baby, they welcomed in January via a surrogate, along with a lengthy note to mark the day.

They said, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you,” Priyanka concluded.


