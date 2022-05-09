Hajj 2022: Here's how you can get govt help if you are making the pilgrimage

Thousands of Muslims circumambulate around the Holy Kaaba. — AFP/ file

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has set up a helpline for prompt registration, guidance and resolution of the complaints of people intending to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year, Radio Pakistan reported Monday.



The Hajj intenders may dial 051-9216980, 051-9216981, 051-9216982 or 051-9205696 to benefit from the helpline. It would assist them in getting quick answers to their queries about Hajj 2022.

Applications for Hajj this year are currently being received. The process started from May 1 and will continue till May 13, Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor had announced ahead of Eidul Fitr.

Shakoor had said that the applicants would deposit token money of Rs50,000 with their applications, which is to be submitted to the banks designated by the ministry.

The minister said the total Hajj amount will be announced after confirmation from Saudi authorities.



"However, it is expected that the cost of Hajj this year may be around Rs0.7m to 1m", he said, adding that Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with a 40% share of the government scheme and 60% of the private scheme.

He said due to an increase in the cost of services and taxes by the Saudi government, an increment is expected in the Hajj expenses.

Previously, it was a practice that the applicants had to deposit all of the Hajj expenditures to the ministry's account and the unsuccessful applicants were refunded the amount after balloting.