 
pakistan
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Hajj 2022: Here's how you can get govt help if you are making the pilgrimage

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Thousands of Muslims circumambulate around the Holy Kaaba. — AFP/ file
Thousands of Muslims circumambulate around the Holy Kaaba. — AFP/ file

  • Helpline set up to assist people intending to go for Hajj.
  • Intending pilgrims may dial 051-9216980, 051-9216981, 051-9216982 or 051-9205696 to avail facility.
  • Submission of Hajj applications underway till May 13.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has set up a helpline for prompt registration, guidance and resolution of the complaints of people intending to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year, Radio Pakistan reported Monday.

The Hajj intenders may dial 051-9216980, 051-9216981, 051-9216982 or 051-9205696 to benefit from the helpline. It would assist them in getting quick answers to their queries about Hajj 2022.

Applications for Hajj this year are currently being received. The process started from May 1 and will continue till May 13, Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor had announced ahead of Eidul Fitr.

Shakoor had said that the applicants would deposit token money of Rs50,000 with their applications, which is to be submitted to the banks designated by the ministry.

Related items

The minister said the total Hajj amount will be announced after confirmation from Saudi authorities.

"However, it is expected that the cost of Hajj this year may be around Rs0.7m to 1m", he said, adding that Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with a 40% share of the government scheme and 60% of the private scheme.

He said due to an increase in the cost of services and taxes by the Saudi government, an increment is expected in the Hajj expenses.

Previously, it was a practice that the applicants had to deposit all of the Hajj expenditures to the ministry's account and the unsuccessful applicants were refunded the amount after balloting.

More From Pakistan:

IHC directs PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as SAPM

IHC directs PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as SAPM
No specific legislation on agenda for maiden NA session under new govt today

No specific legislation on agenda for maiden NA session under new govt today
FM Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden US visit expected this month

FM Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden US visit expected this month
Severe heatwave likely to grip Sindh after May 11

Severe heatwave likely to grip Sindh after May 11
PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to take legal action against Imran Khan's anti-state speech

PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to take legal action against Imran Khan's anti-state speech
Sindh CM directs irrigation dept to release drinkable water in relevant systems

Sindh CM directs irrigation dept to release drinkable water in relevant systems
Premature to talk about army chief's extension: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Premature to talk about army chief's extension: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt
Names of expats can be put on ECL for offensive, seditious social media posts: FIA

Names of expats can be put on ECL for offensive, seditious social media posts: FIA
If PTI's long march leads to bloodshed, govt will stop it: Marriyum Aurangzeb

If PTI's long march leads to bloodshed, govt will stop it: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Put as many containers as you want, 2 million people will come to Islamabad: Imran Khan tells govt

Put as many containers as you want, 2 million people will come to Islamabad: Imran Khan tells govt
Defamatory, provocative statements against armed forces extremely damaging: ISPR

Defamatory, provocative statements against armed forces extremely damaging: ISPR

Latest

view all