PCB limits Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka to just two Tests: sources

Pakistan cricket team. — ICC website

Sources say Pakistan will play only two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan were to play three one-day matches with Sri Lankan team earlier.

Sri Lanka Cricket offered to cancel one-day matches.

The Pakistan cricket team's tour to Sri Lanka has been limited to only two Test matches during the upcoming series, sources privy to the matter said Monday.

According to the sources, Pakistan were to play three one-day matches with the Sri Lankan team, however, the series is now limited to just two Tests.

The sources said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accepted Sri Lanka Cricket's offer to cancel the one-day series as Sri Lanka has to host a local T20 league in July-August on their home ground.

The three-match ODI series was not part of the World Super League.



Pakistan are scheduled to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka on their home ground in July-August.