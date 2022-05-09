Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumours with cryptic ‘Big day’ post: See pics

Sonakshi Sinha has recently sparked engagement rumours after flashing diamond bling on her ring finger.



Earlier on Monday, the Dabang actress dropped in a few photos on Instagram in which she could be seen flaunting a big white rock on her finger.

In the photos, the Rowdy Rathore star, who wore a blue crop top and pants, did not address the engagement speculations, however, her cryptic caption said it all.

“BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue... and I can't wait to share it with You,” penned the 34-year-old.

She went on to add, “Cant believe it was so EZI.”

Interestingly, the latest photos of the Bollywood beauty raised eyebrows mainly because the actress was posing with a mystery man who had been cropped from the frame.





Fans and friends are quite thrilled to see these photos and expressed their love, as well as wishes, for the actress.

Director Punit Malhotra, television actor Priyank Sharma and others have sent congratulatory comments under the post.

One fan asked the question directly, “Are you getting married?”

Another wrote, “Wow, this is fab.”





Reportedly, the actress’ alleged linkup with Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal has been making rounds the past few days, and the duo have been spotted hanging out together in different places.

Previously, when asked Iqbal about his dating the actress, he told India Today that he doesn’t care now.

“I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that,” he remarked.