Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the first glimpse of her baby girl Malti Marie with the world on Sunday and soon after, several celebrities from the Bollywood industry showered love on her post.

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh were among others who sent their love to the new mother who could be seen cuddling her daughter with husband Nick Jonas in the heartwarming image.

Taking to the comment section, the soon-to-be-mother Sonam wrote, “Lots of love to all three.”



The new born’s aunt and actor Parineeti Chopra also dropped a comment on the picture, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You.”

“And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her,” she added.

Anushka Sharma sent her blessing to the new parents as she wrote, “Lots of love to you strong mumma! And love and blessings to the little one.”

New mommy Preity Zinta also commented on the picture, “So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy.”

“Big hug n loads of love always,” Preity added.

Ranveer Singh gushed over the 39-year-old actor as he dropped hearts and Evil Eye Emojis and wrote, “Oh PC!”

Director Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Sania Mirza and others also sent their best wishes for the couple and their new born child.