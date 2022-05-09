 
Showbiz
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby
Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the first glimpse of her baby girl Malti Marie with the world on Sunday and soon after, several celebrities from the Bollywood industry showered love on her post.

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh were among others who sent their love to the new mother who could be seen cuddling her daughter with husband Nick Jonas in the heartwarming image.

Taking to the comment section, the soon-to-be-mother Sonam wrote, “Lots of love to all three.”

The new born’s aunt and actor Parineeti Chopra also dropped a comment on the picture, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You.”

“And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her,” she added.

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby

Anushka Sharma sent her blessing to the new parents as she wrote, “Lots of love to you strong mumma! And love and blessings to the little one.”

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby

New mommy Preity Zinta also commented on the picture, “So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy.”

“Big hug n loads of love always,” Preity added.

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby

Ranveer Singh gushed over the 39-year-old actor as he dropped hearts and Evil Eye Emojis and wrote, “Oh PC!”

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby

Director Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Sania Mirza and others also sent their best wishes for the couple and their new born child.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal melt hearts with their adorable smiles in new snap: SEE

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal melt hearts with their adorable smiles in new snap: SEE
Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumours with cryptic ‘Big day’ post: See pics

Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumours with cryptic ‘Big day’ post: See pics
Maya Ali, Minal Khan and others share special tributes on Mother’s Day 2022

Maya Ali, Minal Khan and others share special tributes on Mother’s Day 2022

Ayeza Khan serves a killer look in mint green top

Ayeza Khan serves a killer look in mint green top
Mother’s Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan shares sweet pictures with mother

Mother’s Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan shares sweet pictures with mother

Coke Studio 14 ‘Pasoori’ sets record with more than 100m views on YouTube

Coke Studio 14 ‘Pasoori’ sets record with more than 100m views on YouTube
Mother’s Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif win hearts with loved-up photos

Mother’s Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif win hearts with loved-up photos
Sonam Kapoor shares romantic note for Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor shares romantic note for Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary
Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming note to her mom on Mother's Day

Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming note to her mom on Mother's Day

Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor shares loved-up photo with Tim & Jeh

Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor shares loved-up photo with Tim & Jeh
Alia Bhatt showers love over Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day

Alia Bhatt showers love over Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad share great bond in latest exchange of comments: See

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad share great bond in latest exchange of comments: See

Latest

view all