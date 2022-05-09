Malaika Arora opens about her journey of motherhood: ‘I had working mom guilt’

Malaika Arora got candid about her journey of motherhood as she recalled how people told her that her career would end once she becomes a mother.

In an interview with the Humans of Bombay, the actor detailed her experience of being a working mother.

The 48-year-old actor said, ‘“This will end your career!’ is what people said when I was expecting. Back then, after marriage, you’d barely see an actress on screen. But being raised by women who advocated being independent, I knew motherhood just meant I was to essay one more role—the role of mom!”

“I worked through my pregnancy—shuttling shows, & rehearsals. And when Arhaan was born, I promised to give him the world. I also promised myself—I won’t lose my identity in the process of being a mom. Ever since, I’ve lived up to both the promises.”

She shared how just two months after her delivery, she performed at an award show, adding, “I was proud of myself because I also made it back home in time to tuck Arhaan in bed. Knowing that I could juggle motherhood & work empowered me. In fact, I said yes to Karan for Kaal Dhamaal a year after delivery!”

She continued: “But I had ‘working mom’ guilt. So, I maximized my time with Arhaan. I’d strap him on & run errands before heading to work. And I always made it back home in time to read to him. I also had a solid support system in my family.”

"I always picked him up or dropped him off at school. Soon, it became the highlight of my day. I spoke to Arhaan about everything!"



“Today, Arhaan is my dearest friend. And now that he’s away studying, we keep DM-ing recipes to each other. I miss him; the empty nest syndrome is real, but it’s a good thing I kept my 2nd promise—to not lose my identity in the process of being a mom. I’ve my work, my friends & my life,” the actor added.

Malaika concluded, “So, live your dream—go after that job, leave if you’re in an unhappy marriage, & prioritize yourself. Being a mom doesn’t mean you stop being you. Motherhood is not the end. Treat it as a comma, but never as a full stop!”