 
sports
Monday May 09 2022
By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

'Sidra Nawaz best available wicketkeeper' despite poor performance over the years

By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

Monday May 09, 2022

Pakistan cricket teams head coach David Hemp (L) and wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz. — Twitter/File
Pakistan cricket team's head coach David Hemp (L) and wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz is currently the best available wicketkeeper-batter in the country, cricket team's head coach David Hemp said.

During his media interaction here for the first time after a poor World Cup 2022 campaign, where Pakistan just won a match out of seven, he said: "Sidra is a very good wicket-keeper. I know her batting isn't up to the mark but she is working hard to improve."

Nawaz, who averages 8.35 in 57 ODIs and 8.28 in 54 T20Is, manages to impress yet another coach despite her poor run in the ground.

The right-handed batter made her ODI and T20I debut in 2014. Since then, she has scored 309 ODI runs and 174 in T20Is without any half-century or century.

However, Hemp, who is with the national team for last 15 months, is keen to find her replacement soon.

"We are looking for other options as well. We utilised Muneeba Ali in ODIs as wicketkeeper and she did really well. So yes, we are trying players," he was quoted saying.

More From Sports:

Wahab Riaz recreates childhood picture for Mother's Day

Wahab Riaz recreates childhood picture for Mother's Day
PCB limits Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka to just two Tests: sources

PCB limits Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka to just two Tests: sources

Pakistan’s ace equestrian Usman Khan qualifies for Asian Games 2022-23

Pakistan’s ace equestrian Usman Khan qualifies for Asian Games 2022-23
Mother's Day: Shoaib Akhtar recalls how he served his mom for 11 years

Mother's Day: Shoaib Akhtar recalls how he served his mom for 11 years
Pakistan's Sirbaz Ali Khan becomes first-ever to climb world's 10 highest peaks

Pakistan's Sirbaz Ali Khan becomes first-ever to climb world's 10 highest peaks
Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas and Amir star in English county clash

Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas and Amir star in English county clash
Asian Games 2022 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis

Asian Games 2022 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis
Which Pakistani food did Pat Cummins enjoy the most?

Which Pakistani food did Pat Cummins enjoy the most?
Maradona's shirt sold for 7.1 million pounds

Maradona's shirt sold for 7.1 million pounds
Hasan Ali bags 'Player of the Month' award for great performance in County Championship 2022

Hasan Ali bags 'Player of the Month' award for great performance in County Championship 2022
Real Madrid stun Man City to reach Champions League final

Real Madrid stun Man City to reach Champions League final
ICC updates T20, ODI and Test rankings

ICC updates T20, ODI and Test rankings

Latest

view all