WhatsApp planning to roll out chat filter feature

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is planning to introduce the ability to filter chats to standard accounts following its successful launch in business accounts, WABetainfo reported.



Last year, by adding some simple filters to quickly find certain chats, WhatsApp had released advanced search filters for business accounts on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

However, this feature was limited to businesses, so standard WhatsApp accounts cannot filter chats by using this feature.

According to the WhatsApp news tracker, this feature will be rolled out for standard accounts in the next update.

“As you can see in this screenshot, the filter button is visible to business accounts when tapping the search bar on the desktop which makes it easier to search for unread chats, contacts, non-contacts, and groups,” the platform noted.

It further added that standard WhatsApp accounts will also be able to use the same feature in a future update of the app, but there is another difference that “the filter button will be always visible even when you are not searching for chats and messages".

WABetainfo reported that this feature is under development for standard WhatsApp accounts and it will be released in a future update.

