Wednesday May 11 2022
Dania Shah removes Aamir Liaquat's name from her Instagram

Wednesday May 11, 2022

TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain (left) and Syeda Dania Shah. — Instagram
TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain (left) and Syeda Dania Shah. — Instagram

As uncertainty looms over the third marriage of famous TV personality and MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah has removed Aamir's name from her Instagram account.

Aamir had married a third time, it emerged in February this year. However, Dania filed for divorce on Saturday.

In one of her recent interviews, Dania had said that she has requested the removal of Aamir Liaquat's name from her Instagram account but that the process would take some time as per the platform's policy.

Screengrab of Danias Instagram page.
Screengrab of Dania's Instagram page.

"I don't want to keep his name, I would have removed it if I could," she had said.

Aamir Liaquat's name has now finally been removed from Dania's account and she now goes by the name Dania Malik. 

When Aamir and Dania announced their marriage, Aamir Liaquat had introduced Dania as a Syeda — as all of his former wives were. However, Dania has now revealed that she's not from a Syed family, instead, they are Maliks. 

She claimed that it was Aamir Liaquat who "made me a Syed."

Dania has also deleted her pictures and videos with Aamir from her social media accounts.

Since Dania approached a court for divorce, Aamir Liaquat has been facing serious allegations from her. She said she is underage and that Aamir Liaquat would use cocaine, misbehave with her and beat her up.

She also accused Aamir Liaquat of forcing her into taking drugs with the threat that he would divorce her if she didn't.

