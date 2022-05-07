Syeda Dania Shah approaches court for divorce from Aamir Liaquat, labels him 'worse than devil'

TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain (left) and Syeda Dania Shah. — Instagram

BAHAWALPUR: Syeda Dania Shah — third wife of famous TV personality and MNA Aamir Liaquat — has filed for a khula (woman's right to divorce) from her husband, saying that the lawmaker was not like how he looked on tv and "is worst than the devil".

Talking about her relationship with her husband, Dania said that Aamir is not how he seems on the television and said that her four months of marriage with him was nothing but "torment".

Dania alleged that the PTI lawmaker used to keep her in a small room.

"He would beat me after being intoxicated," Dania said, adding that "Aamir is threatening me and my family with severe consequences."



Apart from divorce, Dania has lodged other cases in a family court. In her petition, she has requested the court to order her husband to pay the haq mehr of over Rs115 million, house and jewellery.

The hearing of the case is set to take place on June 7.

Shah tied the knot with Liaquat this year in February.