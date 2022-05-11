Kareena Kapoor begins shoot for Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial

Kareena Kapoor has started shoot for her most anticipated OTT debut movie which is a Hindi adaptation of Japanese mystery – thriller novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Taking to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor dropped a picture from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial.

In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on the chair holding a mirror as her hairdresser is styling her hair. You can see the beautiful snow-capped mountains of Kalimpong in the background.

“Day1-Kalimpong…Devotion of suspect X,” the 41-year-old actor captioned the photo.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma will also join the Bollywood diva in pivotal roles in the yet-to-be-titled movie.



Earlier, talking about her much awaited digital debut, the Good Newwz actor revealed her excitement to Hindustan Times.

She had said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew."

The film will reportedly release on Netflix in 2023.