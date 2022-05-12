Watch: How did Imam-ul-Haq respond to marriage proposal during TV show?

A conversation with Pakistani left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq during a TV show took an interesting turn when a girl from the audience proposed to the cricketer for marriage.



The incident occurred during a comedy show, soon to be aired on Geo News, when the girl asked Imam: "Will you marry me?"

The sudden question left Imam dumbstruck and blushing. However, holding his laughter back, Imam asked what could he say in this regard.

At this, the girl requested Imam to not disappoint her.

"For this, you have to go to my mom," the cricketer responded, while the girl said she would go to anyone if he says yes.

'Babar Azam will marry first': Imam

Speaking during another show, Imam said he has no plans to marry soon.

"For now, I don't have any plans to get married. Maybe in the next one and a half years, you will see me getting married. But, currently, my focus is on cricket," he said.

"Babar Azam will marry first, then I will think about it," Imam responded to a marriage-related question.

Imam, who is the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, made his international debut in 2017 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. Since then, he has played 14 Tests, 49 ODIs and two T20Is.