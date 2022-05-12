 
Deepika Padukone achieves new milestone as first Indian Ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton revealed their newest brand Ambassador and it’s none other than Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

In a press release, the French luxury brand announced, "Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison... the award-winning actress begins an exciting new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton.”

The Gehraiyaan star featured alongside American actor Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu in the campaign for the brand.

Talking about her association with the brand, the 36-year-old star said, “When you’re 18 and have just started earning, you don’t even bother looking into a Louis Vuitton store when you walk past it because you know you’re never going to be able to afford it.”

“There are some things that are aspirational and then there are some things that are just completely out of your orbit. My association with Louis Vuitton is the latter,” Deepika added.

The actor continued: “I’m a very practical, pragmatic person in reality, but I keep having to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is real. And it speaks to the kind of diversity I hope to see in the future.”

