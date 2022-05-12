Heatwave alert: Sindh declares emergency to deal with extremely hot weather

Thursday May 12, 2022
KARACHI: Following the Pakistan Meteorological Department's warning of a heatwave in Sindh and the rest of the country, the provincial health department has imposed 24 hours of emergency to deal with any untoward situation.
A statement issued by Sindh Health Department said that the heatwave in Pakistan and India will be exceeding global expectations.
It stated that extremely hot weather is likely to grip the country under the influence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere from Sunday, citing the Met department's weather alert.
In Sindh, the heatwave will be impacting Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot.
Besides declaring an emergency, the health department issued an advisory for the health facilities across Sindh to follow.
The advisory outlines a procedure that will be followed throughout the province, including:
A severe heatwave is likely to grip Sindh from May 11 or 12 and could last till May 16, The News had reported Monday, citing officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
According to the Met department, the mercury can touch 50°C in some parts of the province and can exceed 40°C in Karachi during the heatwave.
“Currently, Karachi is not under the influence of heatwave, however, due to high humidity in the air, the greater intensity of temperature is being felt,” said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.
Forecasting the increase in temperature in different parts of the country, Sardar Sarfaraz said that the mercury may even hit 50°C in different parts of Sindh. He said that the intensity of the heat was recorded higher than normal in the upper, central, and southern Punjab as well as different parts of Baluchistan.
“The heatwave has gripped different parts of the country and may continue till May 15. During this period, the intensity of heat will be higher than normal,” he added.