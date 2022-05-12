Heatwave alert: Sindh declares emergency to deal with extremely hot weather

Pakistani relatives of heatstroke victims, their heads covered with wet towels, wait outside a hospital during a heatwave in Karachi on June 29, 2015. — AFP/File

Provincial health department imposes 24 hours of emergency to deal with any untoward situation.

Heatwaves in Pakistan and India will be exceeding global expectations, says Sindh Health Department.

Health department issues an advisory for health facilities across Sindh.

KARACHI: Following the Pakistan Meteorological Department's warning of a heatwave in Sindh and the rest of the country, the provincial health department has imposed 24 hours of emergency to deal with any untoward situation.



A statement issued by Sindh Health Department said that the heatwave in Pakistan and India will be exceeding global expectations.

It stated that extremely hot weather is likely to grip the country under the influence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere from Sunday, citing the Met department's weather alert.

In Sindh, the heatwave will be impacting Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot.

Besides declaring an emergency, the health department issued an advisory for the health facilities across Sindh to follow.

The advisory outlines a procedure that will be followed throughout the province, including:

The establishment of a control room at the provincial level;

The establishment of a special ward for managing heat-stroke cases during an emergency.

Ensuring availability of air conditioning, ice, backup electric supply and water at special wards.

Not allowing medics and paramedics to request leaves and day offs during the heatwave emergency.

Deploying healthcare staff as needed to the regions most affected.

Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of heat-wave treatment supplies such as intravenous fluids, ORS, cannulas, and other required equipment.

Launching mass awareness campaigns to ensure that people have enough knowledge on dealing with and preventing the effects of heatwave.

Submitting reports on a daily basis.

Making ambulance services for emergencies available during the heatwave.

Severe heatwave likely to grip Sindh

A severe heatwave is likely to grip Sindh from May 11 or 12 and could last till May 16, The News had reported Monday, citing officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Met department, the mercury can touch 50°C in some parts of the province and can exceed 40°C in Karachi during the heatwave.

“Currently, Karachi is not under the influence of heatwave, however, due to high humidity in the air, the greater intensity of temperature is being felt,” said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.



Forecasting the increase in temperature in different parts of the country, Sardar Sarfaraz said that the mercury may even hit 50°C in different parts of Sindh. He said that the intensity of the heat was recorded higher than normal in the upper, central, and southern Punjab as well as different parts of Baluchistan.

“The heatwave has gripped different parts of the country and may continue till May 15. During this period, the intensity of heat will be higher than normal,” he added.