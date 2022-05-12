 
Watch: Young fan full of emotions while meeting Imran Khan

A video has been making rounds on social media in which a young Imran Khan fan could be seen full of emotions while meeting him. 

In the video, the young boy, hailing from Lakki Marwat, could be seen crying while hugging the former prime minister.

The boy in the video, named Abu Bakar, was unable to meet the PTI chairman at the Abbottabad jalsa. However, his dream came true when he met Khan today and also got an autograph from him on his kameez (shirt). 

Abu Bakr, who is a student in grade nine, couldn't hold his tears back when he met Khan. He also gave him a ring as a gift. 

The video also showed Khan continuously consoling the kid, saying: "You will do big things when you grow up, no need to cry."

There were other PTI leaders in the video, too, including former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former special assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill. 

Later, Abu Bakar expressed his emotions while showing the autograph. He said that he cannot express how happy he was after meeting Khan.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Instagram

