Thursday May 12 2022
Imran Khan asks youth to join his struggle for 'real independence'

Thursday May 12, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Screengrab/Geo News
ATTOCK: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday asked the youth of the country to join his struggle for "real freedom".

Addressing a rally in Attock, the former prime minister said that his campaign is not about politics anymore but has turned into a Jihad (holy war), adding that he will never accept "thieves and slaves" ruling the country.

The PTI chairman is holding a series of jalsas in different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, and Peshawar, as he rallies his party workers and leaders against the incumbent government. 

Berating the current government, the PTI leader said that the current leaders have bowed down in front of the United States of America. 

More to follow.

