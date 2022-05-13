 
pakistan
Friday May 13 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Train accident: Rehman Baba Express derails near Hyderabad

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday May 13, 2022

Images of the derailed train. — Photos provided by the reporter
Images of the derailed train. — Photos provided by the reporter

HYDERABAD: A train accident took place on Friday when a passenger train, Rehman Baba Express, derailed near Hyderabad on its way to Karachi from Peshawar, Geo News reported.

All the bogies derailed along with the engine. However, no casualties were reported. Moreover, the cause of the accident couldn't be ascertained till the filing of this report.

The authorities concerned immediately summoned rescue teams. Sources say around 10 bogies of Rehman Baba Express derailed on the down track. 

Meanwhile, an Edhi rescue service spokesperson also confirmed reports of no casualties. 

"No injured passengers have been brought to the nearest medical facility, Kotri taluka hospital," a relevant Edhi centre in-charge said.

He said that enough ambulances and rescue workers have been sent to the site of an accident.

