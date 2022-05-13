President Arif Alvi approves CCI reconstitution

Friday May 13, 2022
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, a statement from the President's Secretariat said.
The prime minister will head the CCI, while it will comprise chief ministers from the four provinces and three federal ministers — who will be part of the council as the PM has nominated them.
The federal ministers include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.