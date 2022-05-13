 
pakistan
Friday May 13 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

President Arif Alvi approves CCI reconstitution

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Friday May 13, 2022

(R to L) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in Islamabad on April 7, 2022, after a Supreme Court verdict (and) President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 9th Achievement Awards Ceremony at Federation House in Karachi, on March 26, 2022. — AFP/APP
(R to L) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in Islamabad on April 7, 2022, after a Supreme Court verdict (and) President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 9th Achievement Awards Ceremony at Federation House in Karachi, on March 26, 2022. — AFP/APP

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif and CMs from four provinces part of CCI.
  • Three federal ministers are also part of the council.
  • The president approved the reconstitution on PM's advice.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, a statement from the President's Secretariat said.

The prime minister will head the CCI, while it will comprise chief ministers from the four provinces and three federal ministers — who will be part of the council as the PM has nominated them.

The federal ministers include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

