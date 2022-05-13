 
Showbiz
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, Kangana Ranaut reacts

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Watch: Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, Kangana Ranaut reacts
Watch: Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, Kangana Ranaut reacts

Salman Khan’s recent gesture has melted Kangana Rananut’s heart by giving out a shoutout to her latest movie Dhaakad on social media.

On Thursday, the Sultan actor turned to Twitter and Instagram to share the new trailer of the Queen actress.

He captioned the post, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best.”

The Tiger actor also tagged the Gangster star and Arjun Rampal in the caption.


Ranaut was thrilled to know that Bollywood’s superstar has shared her movie’s trailer. Therefore, in response, she took to Insta story and thanked Khan.

The diva wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold… I will never say again that I am alone in this industry… thank you from entire Dhaakad team.”

Watch: Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, Kangana Ranaut reacts

Earlier, Ranaut also attended Khan’s Eid party which was hosted by his sister Arpita Khan.

To note, the movie showcases Ranaut in the role of Agent Agni in this spy thriller which is slated to release on May 20. 

More From Showbiz:

Sohail Khan to end marriage with wife Seema Khan after 25 years: Reports

Sohail Khan to end marriage with wife Seema Khan after 25 years: Reports
‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ release date announced

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ release date announced
Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant
Malaika Arora leaves jaws dropped in cut-out pink minidress

Malaika Arora leaves jaws dropped in cut-out pink minidress
Malaika Arora showers love on Arjun Kapoor on completing 10 years in movies

Malaika Arora showers love on Arjun Kapoor on completing 10 years in movies
Humaima Malick, Zahid Ahmed, Noor Bukhari urge Pakistani filmmakers to up their game

Humaima Malick, Zahid Ahmed, Noor Bukhari urge Pakistani filmmakers to up their game
Deepika Padukone achieves new milestone as first Indian Ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone achieves new milestone as first Indian Ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Kareena Kapoor teaches Jaideep Ahlawat to pout, latest pic sends fans into frenzy

Kareena Kapoor teaches Jaideep Ahlawat to pout, latest pic sends fans into frenzy

Zahid Ahmed believes Pakistani filmmakers should focus on improving content

Zahid Ahmed believes Pakistani filmmakers should focus on improving content
Ranveer Singh shares heart-warming words for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' co-star Ratna Pathak

Ranveer Singh shares heart-warming words for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' co-star Ratna Pathak
Kareena Kapoor begins shoot for Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial

Kareena Kapoor begins shoot for Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial
Rohit Shetty drops the first poster of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’

Rohit Shetty drops the first poster of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’

Latest

view all