Watch: Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, Kangana Ranaut reacts

Salman Khan’s recent gesture has melted Kangana Rananut’s heart by giving out a shoutout to her latest movie Dhaakad on social media.



On Thursday, the Sultan actor turned to Twitter and Instagram to share the new trailer of the Queen actress.

He captioned the post, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best.”

The Tiger actor also tagged the Gangster star and Arjun Rampal in the caption.





Ranaut was thrilled to know that Bollywood’s superstar has shared her movie’s trailer. Therefore, in response, she took to Insta story and thanked Khan.

The diva wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold… I will never say again that I am alone in this industry… thank you from entire Dhaakad team.”

Earlier, Ranaut also attended Khan’s Eid party which was hosted by his sister Arpita Khan.

To note, the movie showcases Ranaut in the role of Agent Agni in this spy thriller which is slated to release on May 20.