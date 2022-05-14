 
Saturday May 14 2022
Senior journalist Fahd Hussain appointed as Special Assistant to PM

Saturday May 14, 2022

Journalist Fahd Hussain. — substack.com

  • Fahd Hussain's post will be equal to that of federal minister.
  • Cabinet Division notifies him following the PM's approval.
  • He is a senior journalist; has remained associated with several publications.

Senior journalist and columnist Fahd Hussain has been appointed as special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a notification issued on Friday said.

The notification issued for his appointment. — Twitter

The Cabinet Division issued the notification following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's approval.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Hussain as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by cabinet division.

Hussain is a prominent journalist, who has previously worked with several local publications, including The News, Express Tribune, and Daily Dawn. 

