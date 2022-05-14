Senior journalist Fahd Hussain appointed as Special Assistant to PM

Journalist Fahd Hussain. — substack.com

Senior journalist and columnist Fahd Hussain has been appointed as special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a notification issued on Friday said.



The Cabinet Division issued the notification following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's approval.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Hussain as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by cabinet division.

Hussain is a prominent journalist, who has previously worked with several local publications, including The News, Express Tribune, and Daily Dawn.