Lizzo posts memorable throwback pic with Robert Pattinson on his birthday

Pop music star Lizzo is truly an internet sensation.

Being an avid social media user, the Truth Hurts singer often treats fans with her entertaining posts and videos.

The About Damn Time singer, 34, recently turned to her Twitter handle and shared a sweet birthday post for her favorite star Robert Pattinson, who turned 36 on Friday (May 13).

Wishing the Batman actor on his big day, the Like A Girl singer posted an amazing throwback photo of the duo and fans cannot stop gushing over the sweet snap.

In the picture, which seems to be clicked in the early 2010s, a young Lizzo is seen holding a drink and smiling from ear to ear next to the dashing star Pattinson at what looks like a small music venue or bar.

“Happy birthday, Robert Pattinson,” she simply captioned the photo, and at the time of publication, the tweet has nearly 300,000 likes.

Take a look.

The Rumors singer marked her own birthday just last month on April 27, and shared some adorably festive posts on social media in celebration of her 34th trip around the sun.