Saturday May 14 2022
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Agastya Nanda as 'The Archies' first look unveils

The makers of the much anticipated movie The Archies dropped the first look of the musical drama and since then, the internet has been buzzing with best wishes of the whole cast.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran star Amitabh Bachchan sent his blessing to grandson Agastya Nanda on the release of first poster and teaser of his debut movie.

Sharing the poster of the film, Big B wrote, “Another SONrise.. my GrandSON.. All the blessings Agastya.. Love you.”

The Jhund actor’s son Abhishek Bachchan also had some words of wisdom for the whole cast and specially his nephew as he wished Agastya for his upcoming project.

“We all grew up reading Archies!!! How amazing that now we have our very own version. Thank you @zoieakhtar,” the Dasvi star captioned the post.

He added, “And such an emotional moment for me personally. The next generation of actors! God bless you all.”

“Work hard, stay focused, stay humble and ever appreciative of all the love you all are about to receive."

Abhishek concluded, “Agastya, my nephew, you make us all so proud. Love you! Now, enough said…. Get to work!!!”


The movie, an Indian adaptation of Archie’s Comics, also stars Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles.

