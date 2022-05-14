IHC directs govt to ensure no cases are lodged against PTI leaders in Madina case

Islamabad High Court (IHC). — IHC website/File

Govt to ensure no cases are lodged against PTI without reliable information.

IHC says that religion card shouldn't be used for personal or political gain.

CJ issues written order for hearing petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday directed the federal government to ensure that no case is lodged against the PTI leadership unless there is reliable information regarding their involvement in the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) incident.

In today's hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the Saudi officials did not inform Pakistan's government about the involvement of the PTI leaders. The court said that it has also not been denied that Saudi authorities have launched an operation against those involved.

IHC CJ Minallah said that it is admitted that the PTI leadership was not present at the scene of the incident.

The chief justice has issued a written order for the hearing of the petition filed by the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry against the cases registered against the party leaders in the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) case. The notice says that it is the state's responsibility to ensure that no one uses the religion card for political or personal gain.

The IHC CJ said that the inspector general (IG) Islamabad should ensure no false case is registered against the PTI leaders.

According to the petitioner, cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party members are being registered in Pakistan as a part of retaliation.

Faisalabad police had earlier this month booked 150 people, including former prime minister Imran Khan, for their alleged involvement in harassing and stopping a government delegation when they visited Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) last month.

PTI Chairman Khan had lashed out at the government last week for nominating him in the FIR, but later Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah clarified that the state had nothing to do with it.