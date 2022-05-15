 
sports
Sunday May 15 2022
By
SDSports desk

Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends sponsorship offer to SLC

By
SDSports desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi. Photo: AFP/file
Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi. Photo: AFP/file 
  • Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends a sponsorship offer to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
  • "I extend my full support to sponsor SLC in best of my capacities to maintain their international status in world cricket area," he says. 
  • He says the people of Sri Lanka love cricket as dearly as we Pakistanis do.

In a goodwill gesture, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, on Sunday extended a sponsorship offer to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) amid the recent turmoil and economic crisis in the country.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Javed Afridi wrote: “The people of Sri Lanka love cricket as dearly as we Pakistanis do but the current not so good situation must’ve hurt Lankans cricket fans".

He said that his offer was meant for maintaining Sri Lanka’s international status in world cricket.

“So I extend my full support to sponsor @OfficialSLC in best of my capacities to maintain their international status in world cricket area,” added Javed Afridi.

Sri Lankan PM resigns

On May 9, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as an outbreak of political violence killed five people, including an MP, and wounded almost 200, AFP reported.

Lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala from the ruling party shot two people — killing a 27-year-old man — and then took his own life after being surrounded by a mob of anti-government protesters outside Colombo, said the police.

Another ruling-party politician who was not named opened fire on anti-government protesters in the southern town of Weeraketiya, killing two and wounding five, according to police.

Sri Lanka has suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines in its worst economic crisis since independence.

More From Sports:

Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?

Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif announces to join politics soon

Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif announces to join politics soon
Pakistan to host richest-ever Asian Tour golf event in December

Pakistan to host richest-ever Asian Tour golf event in December
'It’s time to hang up my gloves': Amir Khan retires from boxing

'It’s time to hang up my gloves': Amir Khan retires from boxing
Pak vs WI ODI squad to be announced on May 23: PCB

Pak vs WI ODI squad to be announced on May 23: PCB
FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan on June 7

FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan on June 7

Unable to compete with foreign cricketers due to lack of facilities: Nida Dar

Unable to compete with foreign cricketers due to lack of facilities: Nida Dar
Shaheen Afridi returns home ahead of West Indies series

Shaheen Afridi returns home ahead of West Indies series
Watch: How did Imam-ul-Haq respond to marriage proposal during TV show?

Watch: How did Imam-ul-Haq respond to marriage proposal during TV show?
Pak vs WI: PCB mulls including backup players in ODI squad

Pak vs WI: PCB mulls including backup players in ODI squad
PCB retains Bismah Maroof as Pakistan captain for 2022-23 season

PCB retains Bismah Maroof as Pakistan captain for 2022-23 season

Latest

view all