Sunday May 15 2022
Sanwal Esakhelvi feels proud over sister Laraib Atta's work in Hollywood film 'Doctor Strange'

Sanwal Esakhelvi feels proud over sister Laraib Atta's work in Hollywood film 'Doctor Strange'

Laraib Atta, sister of Sanwal Esakhelvi and daughter of prominent music figure Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi has made the country proud once again as she worked in Hollywood’s biggest superhero film Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

Amid all, Sanwal took it to social media and lauded his sister’s accomplishment in representing Pakistan in the International arena with her talent and dedication.

“This Lady never stops shining. My sister again worked on a blockbuster,” wrote Sanwal on his official Instagram post.

For the unversed, Laraib hails from Mianwali, Punjab, Pakistan is a professional VFX Artist and has worked on various projects in the Hollywood industry. 

Her remarkable journey includes names of famous Hollywood films such as 10,000 BC, Prince of Persia, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Chronicles of Narnia & more.

She was praised for her work in the critically acclaimed Tom Cruise series where she demonstrated her abilities in Mission Impossible: Fallout.

