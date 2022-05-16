 
world
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Infant girl declared dead by doctors found alive during funeral

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Image showing the feet of a newborn baby. — Pixabay/Marjonhorn
Image showing the feet of a newborn baby. — Pixabay/Marjonhorn
  • Newborn baby girl declared dead by doctors found alive during funeral.
  • At cemetery, one of the relatives notices child breathing.
  • Baby rushed to hospital where she is now undergoing treatment.

In a shocking incident in India, a newborn baby girl was reportedly declared dead by the doctors but was later found alive during the funeral arranged by the family, ETV Bharat reported.

Erappa and Amaramma from Turuvihala village of Raichur district in Karnataka had a baby girl in a government hospital on May 10 but shifted the baby to a private hospital as she required some treatment. 

The Sindhanuru Government Hospital treated the baby for three to four days, charging INR 12,000 from the family. After a few days, the doctors, however, told the couple that their kid had passed away. 

The aggrieved parents took the baby's "body" to the Turuvihala village and prepared for the funeral. 

At the cemetery, one of the relatives noticed the child breathing. The baby was then hurried to a different private hospital in an ambulance where she is now undergoing treatment. 

More From World:

Indian court limits Muslim gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found, lawyer says

Indian court limits Muslim gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found, lawyer says
North Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs

North Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after tests, says royal court

Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after tests, says royal court
Pakistan, India, and SCO to discuss Afghanistan in anti-terrorism meeting today

Pakistan, India, and SCO to discuss Afghanistan in anti-terrorism meeting today
Watch: Man risks his life to save toddler from falling from 100-feet

Watch: Man risks his life to save toddler from falling from 100-feet
Woman disguises as man for 30 years to raise daughter in 'patriarchal society'

Woman disguises as man for 30 years to raise daughter in 'patriarchal society'
Israel’s proposal to probe Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing: A high-level whitewash

Israel’s proposal to probe Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing: A high-level whitewash
Taliban's first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit

Taliban's first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit
Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack on New York state supermarket

Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack on New York state supermarket
Watch: Woman sells spicy instant noodles with mango

Watch: Woman sells spicy instant noodles with mango
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all