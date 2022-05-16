Infant girl declared dead by doctors found alive during funeral

Image showing the feet of a newborn baby. — Pixabay/Marjonhorn

In a shocking incident in India, a newborn baby girl was reportedly declared dead by the doctors but was later found alive during the funeral arranged by the family, ETV Bharat reported.

Erappa and Amaramma from Turuvihala village of Raichur district in Karnataka had a baby girl in a government hospital on May 10 but shifted the baby to a private hospital as she required some treatment.



The Sindhanuru Government Hospital treated the baby for three to four days, charging INR 12,000 from the family. After a few days, the doctors, however, told the couple that their kid had passed away.

The aggrieved parents took the baby's "body" to the Turuvihala village and prepared for the funeral.

At the cemetery, one of the relatives noticed the child breathing. The baby was then hurried to a different private hospital in an ambulance where she is now undergoing treatment.