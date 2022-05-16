 
Showbiz
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif drops loved-up pictures with beau Vicky Kaushal on his 34th birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Katrina Kaif drops loved-up pictures with beau Vicky Kaushal on his 34th birthday
Katrina Kaif drops loved-up pictures with beau Vicky Kaushal on his 34th birthday

Katrina Kaif celebrated husband Vicky Kaushal’s birthday as she dropped some loved-up snaps with the love of her life.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi star shared pictures from her vacation in New York with beau.

The actor captioned the photo, “New York Wala Birthday. My heart”

“Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER,” Katrina added.

In the first picture, the birthday boy could be seen embracing his 38-year-old wife who is wearing a beautiful white outfit with black floral print.

The Sardar Udham actor donned a blue sweatshirt with a cap as he kissed his wife on head on the terrace.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021, is enjoying their time off these days as they keep updating their fans with pictures from their trip.

Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, S Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor also wished the star on his birthday.

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma reflects on work-life balance for working mums

Anushka Sharma reflects on work-life balance for working mums
Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor shower love on Vicky Kaushal on birthday

Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor shower love on Vicky Kaushal on birthday
Photos: Saboor Aly sends pulses racing in lace saree

Photos: Saboor Aly sends pulses racing in lace saree
Sanwal Esakhelvi feels proud over sister Laraib Atta’s work in Hollywood film ‘Doctor Strange’

Sanwal Esakhelvi feels proud over sister Laraib Atta’s work in Hollywood film ‘Doctor Strange’
Madhuri Dixit turns 55, husband Shriram Nene pens romantic note

Madhuri Dixit turns 55, husband Shriram Nene pens romantic note
Shaheen Bhatt marks the 'excellent month' of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, see pics

Shaheen Bhatt marks the 'excellent month' of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, see pics
Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her ‘very American Saturday’ with fans

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her ‘very American Saturday’ with fans

Indian actress Shahana found dead at her residence in Kerala

Indian actress Shahana found dead at her residence in Kerala
Twinkle Khanna dines out with Karan Johar after refusing him for ‘KWK’

Twinkle Khanna dines out with Karan Johar after refusing him for ‘KWK’
Dia Mirza reveals her son Avyaan underwent 2 life-saving surgeries post birth

Dia Mirza reveals her son Avyaan underwent 2 life-saving surgeries post birth
Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’

Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Agastya Nanda as ‘The Archies’ first look unveils

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Agastya Nanda as ‘The Archies’ first look unveils

Latest

view all