Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to US on May 18

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari virtually addressing the 2nd Global COVID Summit co-hosted by US. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will travel to New York on a two-day official visit next week at the invitation of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Office announced on Monday. It will be his first visit to the country after taking office.



Bilawal is visiting New York for the ministerial meeting on the “Global Food Security Call to Action” to be held at the United Nations on May 18, 2022.

According to the Foreign Office, the meeting will bring together a regionally diverse group of countries, including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to address it.

“Ministers will be invited to speak on humanitarian needs and longer-term development efforts required to save lives and build resilience for the future,” the statement issued in this regard said.

During his trip, the foreign minister will also participate in the Open Debate of the UN Security Council on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security” under the US Presidency of the Council on May 19.

The foreign minister will highlight Pakistan’s perspective and policy priorities in the two meetings.

While in New York, Bilawal will have other important engagements on the sidelines, including a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Pakistan will continue to play a proactive role in supporting the international efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable world free of conflict, poverty, and hunger,” the statement read.

Bilawal visits UAE to offer condolences

In a separate statement, the Foreign Office mentioned that Bilawal is visiting the UAE, today, to offer condolences to the Al-Nahyan family, the leadership and people of the UAE, on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ex-president of the United Arab Emirates.

“In the demise of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE has lost a visionary and statesman, who profoundly transformed the country,” the Foreign Office noted.

Pakistan has also lost a sincere friend and partner who made invaluable contributions towards strengthening fraternal ties between the two countries.