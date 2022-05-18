 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 18 2022
Sajal Aly drops UNSEEN picture with Saboor Aly, leaves internet in awe

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Pakistan's leading actress Sajal Aly dropped a never-before- seen picture with Saboor Aly and has taken the internet by storm.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared a stunning picture with her sister Saboor from her mayoun ceremony and left fans in awe with their beautiful bond.

In the picture, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress can be seen giving her sister a warm hug as the Aly sisters happily posed for the camera.

Fans were blown away by their cute chemistry as compliments flooded the comment section of the post.

Saboor tied the knot with her man-love Ali Ansari this year and often updates fans not only on her style but also on her happy married life. 

