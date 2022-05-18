Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying

 
Sarah Ferguson feels for the minority from her personal experiences of being judged.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife told the Metro: "I’ve always felt judged, which is why I support the LGBTQ+ community.

"I know what it’s like to be segregated.

"I’m 62 now and it still hurts, even now, when someone has a pop at me."

In October last year, Fergie confessed that she was bullied because of her hair colour at school.

She said: "To be a redhead is quite difficult.

"I was called every name under the sun at school, but we are strong people."

Author Tina Brown earlier declared that the mother-of-two was often mocked by Prince Andrew over her appearance.

However, Fergie was much of a ‘pro’ at handling Prince Andrew’s insults because she ‘benefits’ from them greatly, said Ms Brown.

"Whatever the undertow of their curious arrangement, the deal seems to be that he bails her out when she's in trouble and she backs him up when he's assailed by scandal.” The biographer explained.

At the end of the day, “It is the symbiosis of sheer survival.”

