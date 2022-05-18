 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her bruised face: ‘Tough day at work’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her bruised face: ‘Tough day at work’
 Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her bruised face: ‘Tough day at work’

Priyanka Chopra left her fans concerned as she posted a picture of her bruised face that she captured on the sets of her upcoming drama series Citadel.

Taking to Instagram, The Matrix Resurrections star dropped the photo with blood marks made from make-up on her face.

“Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife,” the global sensation captioned the picture.

The actor donned a black outfit with a black tie with her hair tied up. PeeCee looked drop dead gorgeous even with fake bruises under her nose and on her lower lip.

Several fans expressed their concerns as one wrote, “Omg for a sec I thought you got hurt.”

Another commented, “What happened are you ok?”


Earlier, Priyanka shared with her fans that her daughter Malti Marie finally came home after spending 100 plus days in NICU.

She posted a heartfelt image with her daughter, whom she and husband Nick Jonas welcomed via surrogate, on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka wrote.

More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly drops UNSEEN picture with Saboor Aly, leaves internet in awe

Sajal Aly drops UNSEEN picture with Saboor Aly, leaves internet in awe
Deepika Padukone talks about being a jury member at Cannes 2022: ‘This is where we belong’

Deepika Padukone talks about being a jury member at Cannes 2022: ‘This is where we belong’
Anushka Sharma explains her decision of stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz

Anushka Sharma explains her decision of stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz
Deepika Padukone’s FIRST look from Cannes 2022 takes internet by storm

Deepika Padukone’s FIRST look from Cannes 2022 takes internet by storm
Watch: Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif

Watch: Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif
Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' wins Best Actor, Best Director awards at UK Asian Film Festival

Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' wins Best Actor, Best Director awards at UK Asian Film Festival
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse into her glam journey to France

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse into her glam journey to France
Alizeh Shah leaves fans spellbound with new hair makeover

Alizeh Shah leaves fans spellbound with new hair makeover
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’: Kartik Aaryan’s fun banter with a baby leaves internet in splits

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’: Kartik Aaryan’s fun banter with a baby leaves internet in splits
Anushka Sharma reflects on work-life balance for working mums

Anushka Sharma reflects on work-life balance for working mums
Katrina Kaif drops loved-up pictures with beau Vicky Kaushal on his 34th birthday

Katrina Kaif drops loved-up pictures with beau Vicky Kaushal on his 34th birthday
Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor shower love on Vicky Kaushal on birthday

Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor shower love on Vicky Kaushal on birthday

Latest

view all