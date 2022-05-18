 
sports
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

How did Shoaib Akhtar break 160kph barrier?

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Former Test cricketer and worlds fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar. — Reuters/File
Former Test cricketer and world's fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar. — Reuters/File

The world's fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed the training techniques that he employed to increase his bowling speed which ultimately led him to break the 160kph barrier in ICC World Cup 2003.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Akhtar said: "I use to bowl 157 and 158kph consistently but somehow I was unable to click 160kph, but then, I started to train in order to cross the 160kph barrier."

The Rawalpindi Express added that he had initially tied himself to a tyre and pulled it, but noted that the tyre was too light to build his muscles.

Later, during the nighttime in Islamabad, I tied myself to a small car and pulled it but this also looked light training for my body."

Shoaib Akhtar maintained that he later planned to tie himself to a truck and pull it. This worked out, as he started training and managed to pull a truck to almost 5 miles, he added.

Shoaib Akhtar while revealing his gym training said, "I doubled my weight training for sake of building muscles in the gym. This started changing my biomechanics."

He also managed to change his training in the nets session. "I started bowling on 26 yards pitch rather than normal 22 yards pitch and aimed to bowl at 150kph on an extended pitch" he added.

"I later started bowling with an old and torn ball on a 26 yards pitch which gradually resulted in increasing my pace."

While recalling ICC WorldCup 2002, he said: "My teammates during ICC WorldCup 2003 told me that I'm bowling quite quick and may injure batters during the mega event. I told my fellow teammates that I will break the record for the fastest delivery which later I did during ICC WorldCup 2003"

Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for bowling with 161.3 kmph against England in the 2003 ICC World Cup.

More From Sports:

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough
PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries
PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources

PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources
Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League

Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League
Pak vs WI: PCB plans to schedule ODIs in evening due to heat: sources

Pak vs WI: PCB plans to schedule ODIs in evening due to heat: sources
Mountaineer Abdul Joshi raises Pakistani flag on Mount Everest

Mountaineer Abdul Joshi raises Pakistani flag on Mount Everest
After Kangchenjunga, Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif climbs fourth highest peak Lhotse

After Kangchenjunga, Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif climbs fourth highest peak Lhotse

England’s multi-format cricketers likely to miss Pakistan tour: report

England’s multi-format cricketers likely to miss Pakistan tour: report
Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends sponsorship offer to SLC

Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends sponsorship offer to SLC
Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?

Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Latest

view all