 
pakistan
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt promotes 31 officers, including PM Shehbaz's principal secretary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

The logo of the federal government. — Wikipedia/File
The logo of the federal government. — Wikipedia/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government approved the promotions of more than two dozen public servants from grade 21 to 22, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's principal secretary, Syed Tauqir Shah.

The decision was taken during a High Powered Selection Board Meeting today, with the prime minister in the chair, a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said Wednesday.

During the meeting, the board approved the promotions of 31 officers from Pakistan Administrative Services, Foreign Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Custom Service, Inland Revenue Service, Pakistan Railways Group, Information Group, Commerce and Trade Group, Military Land and Cantonment Group, and Intelligence Bureau.

The board will also meet tomorrow to consider the promotions of other services and groups.

Following are the names of officers who have been promoted:

Pakistan Administrative Services

  • Dr Rashid Mansoor
  • Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah
  • Dr Ismet Tahira
  • Bushra Aman
  • Zulifiqar Haider Khan
  • Naveed Allauddin
  • Hamid Yaqoob
  • Dr Iftikhar Ali Shalwani
  • Syed Zafar Ali Shah
  • Farhan Aziz Khawaja
  • Dr Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan
  • Capt (retd) Saif Anjum
  • Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar
  • Aizaz Aslam Dar
  • Naveed Ahmad Shaikh
  • Sarah Saeed
  • Jawad Paul
  • Imdad Ullah Bosal

Foreign Service of Pakistan

  • Mazhar Javed
  • Sardar Shuja Alam
  • Babar Amin

Pakistan Customs Service

  • Suraiya Ahmed Butt
  • Dr Ahmad Mujtaba Memon

Inland Revenue Service

  • Amir Ali Khan Talpur
  • Dr Faiz Illahi Memon
  • Asim Ahmed

Pakistan Railways (C&T) Group

  • Zafar Zaman Ranjha

Information Group

  • Saeed Javed

Commerce and Trade Group

  • Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah

Military Land and Cantonments Group

  • Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan

Intelligence Bureau

  • Fuad Asadullah Khan

More From Pakistan:

Sindh revises timings for first and second year exam 2022

Sindh revises timings for first and second year exam 2022
SC takes suo motu notice on undermining of criminal justice system by 'persons in authority'

SC takes suo motu notice on undermining of criminal justice system by 'persons in authority'

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto meets US counterpart Antony Blinken in New York

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto meets US counterpart Antony Blinken in New York
Dozens of army officials awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Tamgha-i-Basalat

Dozens of army officials awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Tamgha-i-Basalat
PTI to approach court for removal of Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI to approach court for removal of Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab: Fawad Chaudhry
Neither bowed before anyone in servile manner nor will let Pakistanis do that: Imran Khan

Neither bowed before anyone in servile manner nor will let Pakistanis do that: Imran Khan

On the edge: Cyclical, immediate challenges Pakistan faces amid deteriorating economic situation

On the edge: Cyclical, immediate challenges Pakistan faces amid deteriorating economic situation

Police arrest cleric who solemnised Dua Zehra's nikkah

Police arrest cleric who solemnised Dua Zehra's nikkah

Police detain contractor accused by PTI for 'bad lighting' in Kohat jalsa

Police detain contractor accused by PTI for 'bad lighting' in Kohat jalsa
Maulana Tariq Jameel needs 'prayers' as he departs for Umrah

Maulana Tariq Jameel needs 'prayers' as he departs for Umrah
No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo
Govt releases 30 TTP inmates

Govt releases 30 TTP inmates

Latest

view all