Govt promotes 31 officers, including PM Shehbaz's principal secretary

Wednesday May 18, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The federal government approved the promotions of more than two dozen public servants from grade 21 to 22, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's principal secretary, Syed Tauqir Shah.
The decision was taken during a High Powered Selection Board Meeting today, with the prime minister in the chair, a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said Wednesday.
During the meeting, the board approved the promotions of 31 officers from Pakistan Administrative Services, Foreign Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Custom Service, Inland Revenue Service, Pakistan Railways Group, Information Group, Commerce and Trade Group, Military Land and Cantonment Group, and Intelligence Bureau.
The board will also meet tomorrow to consider the promotions of other services and groups.
Following are the names of officers who have been promoted: