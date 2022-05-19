 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Squid Game has 'greater test for humanity' waiting in season 2, says director

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Squid Game has greater test for humanity in upcoming season, says director
Squid Game has 'greater test for humanity' in upcoming season, says director

Squid Game season two is going to be a bigger bloodbath, confirms director.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hwang Dong-hyuk said that the second instalment of the show is nothing but chaos.

"Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again," he told Vanity Fair.

He added, "I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'"

The creator believes problems amongst the players could be solved had they been supportive to one another.

"If they were capable of talking with one another, of co-operating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners," he added.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Jung-jae told PEOPLE the upcoming season will tag along with new surprises.

"I hope there's some sort of twist that'll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers," Lee said. "If it was predictable, it would be no fun."

The series is reportedly out on Netflix in 2023 or 2024. 

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas talks about the 'gift' baby Malti is, spills her favourite uncle

Nick Jonas talks about the 'gift' baby Malti is, spills her favourite uncle
Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere

Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere
Americans furious at Prince Harry over his 'sweeping statement'?

Americans furious at Prince Harry over his 'sweeping statement'?
Diddy talks to Ellen DeGeneres about daughters dating

Diddy talks to Ellen DeGeneres about daughters dating

Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival
It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement

It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement
Amy Schumer looks gorgeous in super long nails, calls herself 'Kamy Kardashian’

Amy Schumer looks gorgeous in super long nails, calls herself 'Kamy Kardashian’
Kate Middleton dazzles Buckingham Palace Garden Party as she represents Queen

Kate Middleton dazzles Buckingham Palace Garden Party as she represents Queen

Tom Cruise says ‘I make movies for the big screen'

Tom Cruise says ‘I make movies for the big screen'
Kerry Washington shares UNSEEN picture with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Kerry Washington shares UNSEEN picture with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
'Johnny Depp lost his cool after seeing Amber Heard and her friend together in a chair'

'Johnny Depp lost his cool after seeing Amber Heard and her friend together in a chair'

Latest

view all