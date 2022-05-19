 
Johnny Depp lawyer asked 'if she is dating' Pirates of the Caribbean star

Johnny Depp charms might just have worked on his lawyer, Ms Camille Vasquez too!

The legal representative of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was asked outside Virginia's Fairfax County Courthouse if she is dating the star, just as she left the building.

Ms Vasquez before this had grilled Depp' ex-wife Amber Heard for consecutive two days in the courtroom. 

"The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp?" Ms Vasquez is heard being asked in a video obtained by TMZ.

"It's all over the internet, can you set the record straight? Yes or no," the off-camera voice adds.

The lawyer went ahead without giving a statement on the matter to sit in her car waiting outside

Meanwhile, an insider told TMZ that the entire legal team has become friends with the actor and Ms Vasquez is merely his pal too.

