Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s love-life revealed amid Johnny Depp romance rumours

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez came to global attention amid the ongoing infamous $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard as she was speculated to be dating her client.



The 37-year-old attorney’s love life has been revealed as TMZ reported that she has been celebrating her romance with a British realtor for several months now.

Shutting down the hearsay, sparked by Vasquez’s sweet interaction with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, the outlet reported, “As for all the smiling and giggling some have noticed between Johnny and Camille, we're told she finds him funny... and couldn't help but laugh at some of his antics and/or his sense of humour.”

“More importantly, our sources tell us Camille is happily taken. She's dating a British fella who works in real estate - with whom she's been in a serious relationship for several months,” the outlet continued.

The native Spanish speaker has reportedly “gotten very close to her A-list client - both a professional relationship and a friendship,” Daily Mail reported.