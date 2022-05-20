 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan putting Archie, Lili in front for 'favourable publicity' over UK return

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ensuring a positive response over UK return by bringing their children.

Journalist Camilla Tominey declares it is 'obvious' that the Sussex return comes with ulterior motives of brand enhancement.

Ms Tominey told the Telegraph: "Well what to Harry and Meghan derive from not coming?

"Not much because they have to keep up their Royal ties because it's obviously helpful for them to be in contact with The Queen.

"And for the public to know that not just in the UK but also in America, we don't know for instance what role Netflix had in filming them making that visit to Windsor Castle some weeks ago.

"If they didn't come however it would really represent that kind of total separation of powers.

"And they don't really want that, neither side does because The Queen has always insisted that they remain much-loved members of the family.

"Regardless of what may have been said and done on Oprah or elsewhere.

"So they want to be part of the celebrations, they're also going to have favourable publicity on the back of the fact that they're bringing their children, Archie and Lilibet who the Queen hasn't even met to see her on this momentous weekend," she concluded.

Meghan and Harry will return to UK next month to celebrate Queen's 70 years on the throne. The couple will bring along son Archie and daughter Lilibet, named after Her Majesty.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp psychiatrist admits there is 'horrible devil' inside him: Report

Johnny Depp psychiatrist admits there is 'horrible devil' inside him: Report
Harry, Meghan 'desperate' attempt to look like reality stars mocked by Queen ex aide

Harry, Meghan 'desperate' attempt to look like reality stars mocked by Queen ex aide
Johnny Depp lawyer 'staged' loving hug to show judge he is 'romantic hero': Expert

Johnny Depp lawyer 'staged' loving hug to show judge he is 'romantic hero': Expert
Blake Lively tells how her daughter help her 'fight insecurities'

Blake Lively tells how her daughter help her 'fight insecurities'
Serial cheater Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving me'

Serial cheater Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving me'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticised for agreeing to 'Kardashians type series'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticised for agreeing to 'Kardashians type series'
Even streaming services fall short on diversity: Viola Davis

Even streaming services fall short on diversity: Viola Davis
Ed Sheeran, wife welcome second baby

Ed Sheeran, wife welcome second baby

Tom Cruise called gentleman as he helps Kate Middleton up the stairs at Top Gun premier

Tom Cruise called gentleman as he helps Kate Middleton up the stairs at Top Gun premier

‘Armageddon Time’ casts critical eye on American society at outset of Reagan Era

‘Armageddon Time’ casts critical eye on American society at outset of Reagan Era
Kate Middleton, Prince William join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' UK premier

Kate Middleton, Prince William join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' UK premier

Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Latest

view all