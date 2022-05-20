 
world
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Eight-year-old brings gun to school, accidentally injures classmate

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

An eight-year-old student in Chicago, US, carried a gun to school in his backpack where it accidentally went off and injured a classmate.—Unsplash/note thanun
An eight-year-old student in Chicago, US, carried a gun to school in his backpack where it accidentally went off and injured a classmate.—Unsplash/note thanun

  • Kid finds mother's pistol under bed.
  • In school, bullet bounces off ground and hits a seven-year-old classmate.
  • Mother scolded by judge, charged with child endangerment, and fined $1000.

An eight-year-old student in Chicago, US, carried a gun to school in his backpack where it accidentally went off and injured a classmate, ABC7 reported. 

The second-grade student found his mother's pistol under her bed and brought it to school, the report informed. 

The 28-year-old mother was scolded by the judge in court and was charged with child endangerment. She was slapped with a fine worth $1000.

"We are inches away, possibly centimetres away, from a very different case and a very different tragedy," said Judge Michael Hogan berating her.

The incident occurred at Walt Disney Magnet School Tuesday morning. The police reported that the gun discharged just before 10 am inside the kid's bag.

Reportedly, the bullet bounced off the ground and hit a seven-year-old boy. The boy was then rushed to a local hospital.

The student's bag was handed to the school's security officers who discovered a Glock 19 handgun inside.

The woman's lawyers said that her firearms were licensed and the incident was unplanned or done purposefully.

More From World:

Teacher in India arrested for taking beef to school

Teacher in India arrested for taking beef to school
Watch: Mother jumps in front of speeding car to rescue son

Watch: Mother jumps in front of speeding car to rescue son
Internet trolls Elon Musk as he shares old tweet amid sexual harassment allegations

Internet trolls Elon Musk as he shares old tweet amid sexual harassment allegations
'Welcome to India': Watch school teachers fight over chair in hilarious video

'Welcome to India': Watch school teachers fight over chair in hilarious video
Elon Musk denies 'wild' sexual harassment allegations

Elon Musk denies 'wild' sexual harassment allegations
Indian doctors remove 206 kidney stones from man's body in one hour

Indian doctors remove 206 kidney stones from man's body in one hour
German school shooting leaves one person wounded, children safe

German school shooting leaves one person wounded, children safe
US weekly jobless claims rise; continuing claims lowest since 1969

US weekly jobless claims rise; continuing claims lowest since 1969
Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover faces while appearing on air

Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover faces while appearing on air
Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Trump gets 'back' to Twitter only to be banned again

Trump gets 'back' to Twitter only to be banned again
Explainer: Why is India facing its worst power crisis in over six years?

Explainer: Why is India facing its worst power crisis in over six years?

Latest

view all