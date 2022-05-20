Eight-year-old brings gun to school, accidentally injures classmate

An eight-year-old student in Chicago, US, carried a gun to school in his backpack where it accidentally went off and injured a classmate.—Unsplash/note thanun

An eight-year-old student in Chicago, US, carried a gun to school in his backpack where it accidentally went off and injured a classmate, ABC7 reported.

The second-grade student found his mother's pistol under her bed and brought it to school, the report informed.

The 28-year-old mother was scolded by the judge in court and was charged with child endangerment. She was slapped with a fine worth $1000.

"We are inches away, possibly centimetres away, from a very different case and a very different tragedy," said Judge Michael Hogan berating her.

The incident occurred at Walt Disney Magnet School Tuesday morning. The police reported that the gun discharged just before 10 am inside the kid's bag.

Reportedly, the bullet bounced off the ground and hit a seven-year-old boy. The boy was then rushed to a local hospital.

The student's bag was handed to the school's security officers who discovered a Glock 19 handgun inside.

The woman's lawyers said that her firearms were licensed and the incident was unplanned or done purposefully.