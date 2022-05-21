 
Saturday May 21 2022
Meghan Markle getting ‘irritated’ with allegations: ‘It’s getting under her skin’

Saturday May 21, 2022

Meghan Markle has reportedly been growing irritated with the ongoing assault against her and its “getting under her skin.”

An inside source made this claim during an interview with Heat magazine.

They addressed biographer Tina Brown’s allegations and admitted it had all gotten “under Meghan’s skin.”

The inside was also quoted saying, “These latest claims have really gotten under Meghan’s skin. She’s told her team that something needs to be done.”

“She’s so sick of the negative headlines and she’s desperate to come out fighting with some major damage control. “

“Meghan feels as though doing another chat with Oprah is the best way to change the narrative and counter all the negative claims she’s read about herself recently. She’s been in contact with Oprah’s people already.”

