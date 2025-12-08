Billy Ray Cyrus blasts bizarre motherhood claims by woman

Billy Ray Cyrus faces allegations by woman in court

Billy Ray Cyrus is pushing back hard against a woman’s shocking lawsuit claiming she is Miley Cyrus’ biological mother, calling the accusations completely untrue.

The country star, 64, responded after a woman named Jayme Lee filed a lawsuit alleging she gave birth to Miley at age 12 and entered into a “private adoption agreement” with Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.

Lee accused the couple of cutting her off, causing emotional distress, and breaking what she claims was their agreement for her to stay involved in Miley’s life.

She even requested supervised DNA maternity and paternity testing for Miley and her parents, but a judge reportedly denied the request for a trial in October.

Billy Ray fired back in court, moving to dismiss every claim and stating the lawsuit was filed simply to “harass” him and his family.

He also said he only recently learned of the claims when responding in early December.

A major ruling followed.

His attorney confirmed that “The Court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice this morning and awarded Mr Cyrus the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs.”

In other words, the case is closed, and Lee cannot refile it.

Billy Ray and Tish share three children together, Miley, 33, Braison, 31, and Noah, 25, and he also adopted Brandi, 38, and Trace, 36, from Tish’s previous marriage.

The pair, who were married for nearly 28 years, separated in 2022.

For Billy Ray, the ruling marks a firm end to a bizarre chapter, and a clear message that the claims about Miley’s parentage were, in his words, “false and absurd.”