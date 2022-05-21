Govt will be responsible if anything happens to Imran Khan: Asad Umar

Former minister for planning and development Asad Umar. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader and former minister for planning and development Asad Umar warned on Saturday that the government will be held accountable if anything happened to Imran Khan.

Speaking to journalists, the PTI leader said that the government was responsible for Imran Khan's security, adding that if the government could protect non-governmental individuals, why couldn't it offer protection to Imran Khan.



"Last night, a large number of police personnel, including prisoner vans, arrived at Bani Gala," said Umar, adding that the police claimed they had come to conduct a security inspection.



He claimed that Khan's life was under threat and that extensive security measures are necessary.

"The administration believes such tactics will frighten us. What are the concerns of the leaders? None of our workers is intimidated," he added. "The PTI is a peaceful political party."

Talking about the elections, Umar said that the government should announce the election date and resolve the issue.

"I feel sorry for Shehbaz Sharif because he has no choice," said Umar. "Shehbaz is baffled as to who brought him in and appointed him as the prime minister."