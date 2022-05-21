 
Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal

Several people were injured after a stand reportedly collapsed during a of Trooping the Colour rehearsal for the Queen's jubilee.

The Queen's colourful Jubilee practice, which involves a parade by the Household Division and Horse Guards, turned into chaos as several people sustained injuries during the rehearsal.

A woman is said to have been injured after falling through a stand during a review of Trooping the Colour. Crowds have reportedly been excavated in order to give emergency services access to the area.

The event, which involves the Household Division and Horse Guards, is set to take place on June 2nd for the Queens Platinum Jubilee. Up to 1,450 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, along with up to 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, took part in the parade for the first of two formal reviews.

Dozens of people had turned up to watch the rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman told media persons: "We worked alongside St John Ambulance volunteers to treat five people at the scene. We took two patient to a major trauma centre as a priority."

Queen's jubilee practice was interrupted when a part of the stand collapsed, One witness, who attended the event described the situation in her own words, saying: "We were told to stand and heard a scream and then there was chaos in the section."

