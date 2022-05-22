Queen warned ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit

Queen Elizabeth may face anger if she prefers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over working royals during her Jubilee celebrations, a royal expert has claimed.

Camilla Tominey, a royal commentator, has warned the 96-year-old over Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit , saying "they can’t have a sideshow'.



The Queen, according to the expert, cannot have a "Harry and Meghan sideshow" at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations because it would create resentment among other Royal Family members.

According to the commentator, it's important the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not take away the limelight from working members of the family, including Princess Anne, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

"You can include the Sussexes, but you don’t want some sort of Harry and Meghan side show going on when the main event must be HMQ the Queen and equally there will be other members of the Royal Family who are still doing the daily grind who will resent being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan even if they don’t admit it," she told The Telegraph.

Camilla went on: "You’re not going to want to have the likes of Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex for instance who day in day out plant trees, unveil plaques and go to the openings of royal envelopes only to have the media completely focus on Harry and Meghan who aren’t playing a role at all in the so called family."

The royal expert's comments come ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, taking place from June 2 to June 5, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were "excited and honoured" to attend.